Maharashtra Government Under Pressure to Address 'Honeytrap' Allegations

Congress MLA Nana Patole has urged the Maharashtra government to make a formal statement in the assembly about an alleged 'honeytrap' racket believed to be operational in Thane, Nashik, and Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Responding to these allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the government has taken the matter seriously and will undertake strict action against the culprits following a thorough investigation.

The issue was brought up as part of a broader discussion concerning claims that several state officials and political leaders have been implicated in honeytrap cases. Despite assurances of action, there has been criticism over the government's perceived delay in addressing the situation.