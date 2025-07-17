Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Targets Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Leaders

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned leaders of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang for illegal activities like drug trade and human trafficking. The State Department labeled them a terrorist group, linking them to President Maduro, and supporting deportations to El Salvador's maximum-security prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:05 IST
The United States Treasury has imposed sanctions on the top leaders of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, citing their involvement in various criminal activities including drug trafficking, human trafficking, and money laundering.

As part of the sanctions, Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as Nino Guerrero, along with five other key figures, have been targeted. Concurrently, the State Department has designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the administration's commitment to dismantling the gang.

President Donald Trump has accused Tren de Aragua of collaborating with the Venezuelan government, led by Nicolas Maduro, and has used this alleged connection to justify deportations to a high-security facility in El Salvador. However, some officials question the direct involvement of Maduro's government.

