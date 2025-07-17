U.S. Treasury Targets Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Leaders

The United States Treasury has imposed sanctions on the top leaders of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, citing their involvement in various criminal activities including drug trafficking, human trafficking, and money laundering.

As part of the sanctions, Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as Nino Guerrero, along with five other key figures, have been targeted. Concurrently, the State Department has designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the administration's commitment to dismantling the gang.

President Donald Trump has accused Tren de Aragua of collaborating with the Venezuelan government, led by Nicolas Maduro, and has used this alleged connection to justify deportations to a high-security facility in El Salvador. However, some officials question the direct involvement of Maduro's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)