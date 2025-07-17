U.S. Treasury Targets Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Leaders
The U.S. Treasury sanctioned leaders of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang for illegal activities like drug trade and human trafficking. The State Department labeled them a terrorist group, linking them to President Maduro, and supporting deportations to El Salvador's maximum-security prison.
The United States Treasury has imposed sanctions on the top leaders of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, citing their involvement in various criminal activities including drug trafficking, human trafficking, and money laundering.
As part of the sanctions, Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as Nino Guerrero, along with five other key figures, have been targeted. Concurrently, the State Department has designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the administration's commitment to dismantling the gang.
President Donald Trump has accused Tren de Aragua of collaborating with the Venezuelan government, led by Nicolas Maduro, and has used this alleged connection to justify deportations to a high-security facility in El Salvador. However, some officials question the direct involvement of Maduro's government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED arrests CA in money laundering case against ex-UCO Bank CMD
Gandhis' Alleged Role in National Herald Money Laundering Exposed
Gujarat Man Arrested in Multi-Crore International Human Trafficking Scam
Lucknow Money Laundering Verdict: Penalties and Confiscations
Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain appears before ED for questioning in DJB-linked money laundering case: Officials.