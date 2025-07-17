Clash of Legislators: A Scuffle Inside Maharashtra's House

In an incident that has stirred the political corridors of Maharashtra, supporters of two MLAs clashed inside the legislature complex, raising questions about security and decorum. The altercation involved followers of BJP's Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (SP)'s Jitendra Awhad, stemming from prior heated exchanges between the two.

BJP MLA Padalkar extended an apology after discussions with senior party leaders, describing the situation as "unfortunate." Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the behavior, urging legislative officials to take immediate action and preserve the dignity of the Vidhan Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the incident has prompted calls for tighter security measures within the legislature. Concerns about overcrowding and personal safety were voiced by members across party lines, with some alleging premeditated targeting within the political arena. Speaker Rahul Narwekar has demanded a detailed report to address the incident thoroughly.

