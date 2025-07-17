Outcry Over Harassment of Bengali-Speaking Migrants Spurs Political Debate

Prominent figures from West Bengal have expressed strong condemnation following reports of detention and harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in several BJP-ruled states. Many urged for immediate corrective action.

Actor Riddhi Sen and Ushashi Chakraborty have decried the incidents, emphasizing the need for solidarity among political parties in West Bengal. They highlighted the unjust treatment faced by migrants merely for speaking their mother tongue.

Veteran actor Mamata Shankar insisted that linguistic prejudice must end, while Rudranil Ghosh of the BJP accused the TMC of exacerbating issues through lax border policies. West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, led a protest, criticizing BJP's treatment of migrants and asserting their legal status.