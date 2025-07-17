News Channels Retract Unverified Reports on Trump's Pakistan Visit
Leading Pakistani news channels Geo and ARY withdrew reports about U.S. President Donald Trump's planned visit to Pakistan. The retraction came after the foreign office and U.S. embassy indicated no knowledge of such a visit. The incident highlights U.S.-Pakistan relations following a recent visit by Pakistan's army chief to the White House.
Two prominent Pakistani television news channels, Geo and ARY, retracted reports Thursday stating that U.S. President Donald Trump would visit Pakistan in September. The initial reports caused a stir but were later withdrawn, with Geo issuing an apology for airing unverified information.
The channels backtracked following a statement from Pakistan's foreign office that it had no knowledge of any impending visit by Trump. Additionally, a U.S. embassy spokesperson declined to confirm the reports, directing further inquiries to the White House, which has yet to provide a comment.
This development comes shortly after U.S.-Pakistan relations witnessed a notable boost. President Trump recently hosted Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House, marking an unprecedented meeting at the executive residence.
