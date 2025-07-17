Left Menu

News Channels Retract Unverified Reports on Trump's Pakistan Visit

Leading Pakistani news channels Geo and ARY withdrew reports about U.S. President Donald Trump's planned visit to Pakistan. The retraction came after the foreign office and U.S. embassy indicated no knowledge of such a visit. The incident highlights U.S.-Pakistan relations following a recent visit by Pakistan's army chief to the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:11 IST
News Channels Retract Unverified Reports on Trump's Pakistan Visit
Donald Trump

Two prominent Pakistani television news channels, Geo and ARY, retracted reports Thursday stating that U.S. President Donald Trump would visit Pakistan in September. The initial reports caused a stir but were later withdrawn, with Geo issuing an apology for airing unverified information.

The channels backtracked following a statement from Pakistan's foreign office that it had no knowledge of any impending visit by Trump. Additionally, a U.S. embassy spokesperson declined to confirm the reports, directing further inquiries to the White House, which has yet to provide a comment.

This development comes shortly after U.S.-Pakistan relations witnessed a notable boost. President Trump recently hosted Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House, marking an unprecedented meeting at the executive residence.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025