Aleema Khan's Summons: A Brewing Political Storm

Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, faces scrutiny after being summoned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency. The call came following her online criticism of Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, and a subsequent message from Imran Khan urging accountability should any harm befall him in jail.

In a video uploaded to social media, Aleema delivered her brother's directive to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, urging them to hold Gen Munir responsible in the event of any untoward incidents regarding her brother's wellbeing during his incarceration. The summons was issued on allegations of anti-state activities via social media.

While Aleema's counsel cited her presence in Islamabad as a reason for non-compliance with the summons in Lahore, the political tensions surrounding the case escalate. Within PTI ranks, Imran Khan's call for accountability resounds, sparking plans for a nationwide campaign starting August 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)