South Sudan: Opposition Rejects Presidential Call for Peace Dialogue Amidst Tensions

South Sudan's main opposition party, SPLM-IO, dismissed President Salva Kiir's call for dialogue, citing insincerity due to recent arrests of opposition figures. The tension intensifies as Vice President Riek Machar remains under house arrest, threatening the 2018 peace agreement's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

In South Sudan, the main opposition party, SPLM-IO, has rejected President Salva Kiir's proposal for dialogue, describing it as insincere unless political prisoners are released.

Spokesperson Pal Mai Deng criticized Kiir's approach, highlighting recent arrests and attacks on opposition forces as barriers to peace. Tensions have escalated following Vice President Riek Machar's detention.

The 2018 peace agreement faces potential collapse, with warnings from the UN about the fragile state of the accord due to rising violence and political strife. The nation now stands at a crossroads between dialogue and further conflict.

