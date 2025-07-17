Erdogan Defends Syria's Integrity Against Israeli Actions

President Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Turkey's unwavering support for a united Syria, emphasizing the nation's territorial integrity amid escalating tensions in the region.

Following a cabinet meeting, Erdogan criticized Israel's recent military actions in Damascus, describing them as deliberate attempts to derail peace efforts.

The Turkish leader also held discussions with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa to address concerns over Israel's strategies and their impact on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)