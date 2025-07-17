Left Menu

Erdogan Defends Syria's Integrity Against Israeli Actions

President Tayyip Erdogan declared Turkey's commitment to preserving Syria's unity and multicultural fabric, condemning Israel for actions perceived as undermining peace. Erdogan criticized Israel's attacks on Damascus during a cabinet meeting, emphasizing that these moves threaten Syria's territorial integrity and reflect Israel's reluctance towards achieving peace.

  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Turkey's unwavering support for a united Syria, emphasizing the nation's territorial integrity amid escalating tensions in the region.

Following a cabinet meeting, Erdogan criticized Israel's recent military actions in Damascus, describing them as deliberate attempts to derail peace efforts.

The Turkish leader also held discussions with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa to address concerns over Israel's strategies and their impact on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

