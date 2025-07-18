Left Menu

Uttarakhand Congress Accuses BJP of Throttling Democracy

The Uttarakhand Congress marched to the Raj Bhavan accusing the state BJP government of undermining democracy. Led by Karan Mahara, the march was halted by police. Mahara alleged BJP interference in Panchayat elections and concern over the Election Commissioner's actions, highlighting unanswered requests to meet the governor.

In a bold political move, the Uttarakhand unit of the Congress party staged a march towards the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, leveling serious allegations against the BJP government of stifling democracy in the state.

The march, spearheaded by state Congress president Karan Mahara, was intercepted by police forces midway, leading to Mahara and other leaders being placed in preventive custody. The confrontation underscores growing tensions in the state's political landscape.

Speaking to reporters, Mahara voiced concerns about the Panchayat elections, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy. He pointed a finger at State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar's conduct and criticized the governor's office for not engaging with Congress's repeated requests for a meeting.

