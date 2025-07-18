RNC Sues New Jersey Over Voter Roll Records

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has initiated legal proceedings against the New Jersey Division of Elections, according to court filings released on Thursday. The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey in Mercer County, seeks to compel the state to release documents concerning voter roll maintenance.

This legal action is part of a broader investigation by the RNC, which conducted a nationwide inquiry into voter registration lists earlier this year. In March, public record requests were submitted to top election officials across the country. However, New Jersey's election body has reportedly denied access to certain records, prompting the lawsuit.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley emphasized the importance of ensuring fair and secure elections in New Jersey. Meanwhile, state election officials have not yet provided comments on the lawsuit as of Thursday.

