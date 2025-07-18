Tragedy Strikes Amethi: BJP Youth Leader Dies in Motorbike Accident
Rahul Dubey, an office bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Amethi, died after a collision with a stray bull. The accident occurred on the Amethi bypass, resulting in severe injuries. Despite being rushed to hospitals, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have initiated a post-mortem.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader has lost his life following a motorcycle accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The deceased, Rahul Dubey, was on his way home when his vehicle collided with a stray bull on Thursday night.
Immediately after the accident, Dubey was transported to the Community Health Centre in Amethi for urgent medical attention. He was later moved to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj, where he unfortunately succumbed to his extensive injuries, according to police and local sources.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha expressed deep sorrow over the untimely death of Dubey, who held the position of district vice-president. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as the investigation into the tragic accident continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
