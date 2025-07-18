Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Showdown: Raut Calls for President's Rule

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticized the BJP for including individuals with criminal backgrounds following a clash at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. He demands the dissolution of Devendra Fadnavis's government and imposition of President's rule, highlighting the need to restore dignity in the state's political culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has condemned the BJP over a violent altercation in Maharashtra's Vidhan Bhavan, accusing the party of enrolling individuals with serious criminal records.

Raut advised that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dissolve the state government, urging the imposition of President's rule to restore order. He highlighted the involvement of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's supporters in the clash, captured in shocking social media footage.

Emphasizing the erosion of Maharashtra's political dignity, Raut questioned the BJP's cultural values, noting criminal elements within the party ranks. He insisted on action from the governor, challenging Fadnavis to reflect on his governance's integrity and the state's alarming political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

