Left Menu

Taiwan's Diplomatic Stance: Seeking Peace Amid Tensions

Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim emphasized that Taiwan, a democratically-ruled island, does not seek conflict with China. Instead of provoking confrontation, she criticized China's aggressive military posture as counter-productive during a speech in Taipei to the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:55 IST
Taiwan's Diplomatic Stance: Seeking Peace Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid simmering tensions, Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim reiterated the island's commitment to peace and avoidance of conflict with China. Her remarks came during an address to the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club.

Hsiao criticized China's military for its 'aggressive' posture, arguing that this approach is counter-productive to regional stability.

The Vice President underscored Taiwan's strategy of peaceful coexistence, aiming to defuse tensions without provoking confrontation. Her comments reflect Taiwan's nuanced diplomatic efforts in managing cross-strait relations.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025