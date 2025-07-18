Taiwan's Diplomatic Stance: Seeking Peace Amid Tensions

Amid simmering tensions, Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim reiterated the island's commitment to peace and avoidance of conflict with China. Her remarks came during an address to the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club.

Hsiao criticized China's military for its 'aggressive' posture, arguing that this approach is counter-productive to regional stability.

The Vice President underscored Taiwan's strategy of peaceful coexistence, aiming to defuse tensions without provoking confrontation. Her comments reflect Taiwan's nuanced diplomatic efforts in managing cross-strait relations.