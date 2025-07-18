Taiwan's Diplomatic Stance: Seeking Peace Amid Tensions
Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim emphasized that Taiwan, a democratically-ruled island, does not seek conflict with China. Instead of provoking confrontation, she criticized China's aggressive military posture as counter-productive during a speech in Taipei to the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:55 IST
Hsiao criticized China's military for its 'aggressive' posture, arguing that this approach is counter-productive to regional stability.
The Vice President underscored Taiwan's strategy of peaceful coexistence, aiming to defuse tensions without provoking confrontation. Her comments reflect Taiwan's nuanced diplomatic efforts in managing cross-strait relations.
