Zelenskiy Appoints Umerov to Key Security Position

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Rustem Umerov, a former defence minister, as the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council. The council, crucial for national security coordination under the president, includes top political, security, and defence leaders of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken a significant step in bolstering national security by appointing Rustem Umerov as the new secretary of the National Security and Defence Council. The official decree, announced on Friday, marks Umerov's transition from his prior role as defence minister.

The National Security and Defence Council plays a vital role in coordinating security and defence issues directly under the president's purview. It encompasses a wide spectrum of the nation's most senior political, security, and defence officials, indicating the importance of Umerov's new position.

This appointment comes amidst a backdrop of ongoing security challenges, emphasizing the strategic significance of leadership within the council. Umerov's experience will be pivotal in navigating these complex landscapes and ensuring robust national security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

