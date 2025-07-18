Renewed Syrian Clashes: Druze-Bedouin Conflict Escalates

Renewed clashes erupted overnight between Druze armed factions and Bedouin clans in Syria's south. Government forces prepared to redeploy Friday after initially withdrawing under a ceasefire that paused earlier violence, officials disclosed.

The agreement came as Syrian security forces and Druze groups decided to re-enter the area to establish stability and secure state institutions. This follows threats to Syria's fragile peace post the civil war.

Hostilities between the Druze and Bedouin tribes initially prompted government involvement, siding with the Bedouins, leading to intense combat, casualties, and execution allegations against Druze civilians. Ceasefire efforts mediated by the U.S., Turkey, and Arab states have been jeopardized by renewed violence.

