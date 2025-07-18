Zelenskiy Calls for Renewed Momentum in Peace Talks with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged for stronger efforts in peace talks with Russia. He appointed Rustem Umerov, the new National Security and Defence Council secretary, to accelerate the process. Zelenskiy also tasked Umerov to enhance arms agreements with Kyiv's allies, emphasizing the need for increased momentum.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for renewed momentum in peace negotiations with Russia. He emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that the implementation of agreements from earlier talks in Istanbul is currently in progress.
Zelenskiy has tasked Rustem Umerov, the recently appointed National Security and Defence Council secretary, with intensifying these efforts. Umerov had previously served as defense minister before a government reshuffle took place.
Additionally, Zelenskiy has directed Umerov to strengthen arms agreements with Kyiv's international allies, underscoring the critical need for enhanced collaboration during this period of conflict.
