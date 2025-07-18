Stampede Inquiry and Political Developments: Karnataka's Next Moves
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah addresses the cabinet meeting on the June 4 Bengaluru stampede report. The cabinet will discuss findings by retired judge John Michael Cunha. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah responded to demands for an SIT probe into alleged mass crimes in Dharmasthala, reaffirming a law-based approach amidst BJP criticism.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government will discuss the findings of a probe into the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru at the upcoming cabinet meeting. The incident, which resulted in 11 fatalities, prompted a one-man commission's investigation. The findings, led by retired High Court judge John Michael Cunha, were presented to the cabinet.
Amid demands for a special investigation team to probe alleged mass crimes in Dharmasthala, Siddaramaiah emphasized adherence to legal procedures based on police findings. The Chief Minister assured that the decision to form an SIT would be informed by police department reports on the situation, notably involving a key witness.
Addressing criticism from the BJP, Siddaramaiah defended the government's upcoming event in Mysuru, where significant development projects will be inaugurated. He dismissed rumors about a shift in leadership and urged critics to recognize Congress's accomplishments, countering claims of governmental inactivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
