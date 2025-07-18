Kremlin and Zelenskiy Call for Renewed Peace Dialogue

The Kremlin has shown agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding the need to revitalize peace talks concerning the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. This year, negotiations in Turkey resulted in an agreement on exchanging prisoners and the remains of fallen soldiers.

However, despite these initial agreements, no timeline has been set for upcoming discussions as significant disagreements on ceasefire conditions remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that recent U.S. warnings of secondary sanctions on Russian exports are not perceived in Moscow as a termination of bilateral talks with Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)