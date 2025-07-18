Left Menu

Kremlin and Zelenskiy Call for Renewed Peace Dialogue

The Kremlin agrees with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's call for renewed momentum in peace talks. Despite previous talks leading to agreements on exchanges, no new talks are scheduled while both sides differ on ceasefire terms. Moscow dismisses U.S. sanctions warnings as end of dialogue with Washington.

Kremlin and Zelenskiy Call for Renewed Peace Dialogue
The Kremlin has shown agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding the need to revitalize peace talks concerning the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. This year, negotiations in Turkey resulted in an agreement on exchanging prisoners and the remains of fallen soldiers.

However, despite these initial agreements, no timeline has been set for upcoming discussions as significant disagreements on ceasefire conditions remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that recent U.S. warnings of secondary sanctions on Russian exports are not perceived in Moscow as a termination of bilateral talks with Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

