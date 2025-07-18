Diplomacy Dynamics: Nepal's PM Oli Eyes India Visit Amid Speculations
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has announced plans for a visit to India, clarifying it would follow necessary groundwork. Despite media speculation about strained ties, Oli affirmed strong relations with India. In addition, Oli extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Nepal in November.
- Nepal
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has announced his intentions to visit India, indicating that groundwork is being done to finalize the trip, though he did not specify a date.
Amid reports of strained relations, Oli remains positive about ties with India and has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Nepal in November.
Furthermore, Oli emphasizes the importance of maintaining amicable relations with both India and China for regional stability and development, underscoring opportunities for Nepal to benefit from both neighbors' economic prowess.
