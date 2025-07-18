Libyan War Crimes Suspect Arrested in Germany, Tied to Notorious Prison

In a significant development, German authorities arrested Khaled Mohamed Ali Al Hishri, a Libyan war crimes suspect, this week. Al Hishri is accused of severe human rights violations while serving as a senior official at Libya's infamous Mitiga prison, notorious for torture and sexual abuse of detainees.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has charged Al Hishri with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between 2015 and 2020. During this period, Mitiga was the largest detention facility in western Libya, infamous for holding prisoners in unbearable conditions and subjecting them to brutal interrogations and abuse.

While Germany supports the ICC, tensions persist, especially after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu, facing scrutiny from European member states. Al Hishri's arrest underscores ongoing international efforts to address human rights abuses in Libya post-2011 civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)