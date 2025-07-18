Left Menu

Libyan War Crimes Suspect Arrested in Germany, Tied to Notorious Prison

German authorities have apprehended Khaled Mohamed Ali Al Hishri, a Libyan war crimes suspect and former senior official of Mitiga prison, where systemic torture and abuse were rampant. He faces charges at the International Criminal Court, impacting the ICC's dynamic with the U.S. and European states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:44 IST
Libyan War Crimes Suspect Arrested in Germany, Tied to Notorious Prison

In a significant development, German authorities arrested Khaled Mohamed Ali Al Hishri, a Libyan war crimes suspect, this week. Al Hishri is accused of severe human rights violations while serving as a senior official at Libya's infamous Mitiga prison, notorious for torture and sexual abuse of detainees.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has charged Al Hishri with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between 2015 and 2020. During this period, Mitiga was the largest detention facility in western Libya, infamous for holding prisoners in unbearable conditions and subjecting them to brutal interrogations and abuse.

While Germany supports the ICC, tensions persist, especially after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu, facing scrutiny from European member states. Al Hishri's arrest underscores ongoing international efforts to address human rights abuses in Libya post-2011 civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025