Nepal PM Oli's Diplomatic Balancing Act: India Visit on the Horizon

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announced plans for an upcoming visit to India, amid speculation of strained relations. Oli clarified that groundwork is ongoing, and he extended an invitation to Indian PM Narendra Modi for November. He emphasized Nepal's healthy ties with both India and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has indicated that groundwork is underway for his future visit to India, addressing media speculations about a soured relationship due to an apparent lack of invitation.

He confirmed these diplomatic plans during an interview with Dishanirdesh TV, clarifying that while a timeline was absent, necessary preparations were in discussion. The statement follows his decision last year to prioritize a visit to China, breaking tradition with predecessors who often preferred India as their initial foreign destination.

Further engaging in diplomacy, Oli revealed his invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Nepal in November, fostering bilateral connections. Emphasizing regional diplomacy, he highlighted Nepal's mutually beneficial ties with both India and China, underscoring cooperative economic development as advantageous for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

