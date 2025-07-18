Left Menu

Legislative Brawl Sparks Outrage in Maharashtra Assembly

A scuffle erupted between supporters of rival MLAs Jitendra Awhad and Gopichand Padalkar in the Maharashtra state assembly, prompting calls for impartial action. The incident, captured in shocking videos, has raised concerns about law and order within the legislative complex and prompted demands for further discussion.

A scuffle between supporters of two rival MLAs, Jitendra Awhad of the NCP and Gopichand Padalkar of the BJP, erupted in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, sparking outrage and demands for impartial action.

The incident, which took place in the Vidhan Bhavan lobby, was described as 'shameful and unfortunate' by Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve. Calls for further discussion on the matter came from multiple council members, citing concerns about law and order within the legislative premises.

A shocking video of the incident went viral, causing embarrassment to the government and raising safety concerns for public representatives. Legislative authorities are now facing pressure to address these issues and safeguard the integrity of the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

