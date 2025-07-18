Karnataka's Political Chess: A Sadhana Samavesha Conspiracy?
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra predicts a major political shake-up in Karnataka amid speculations about Siddaramaiah's position as Chief Minister. He alleges that the upcoming Sadhana Samavesha is a ploy by Siddaramaiah to pressure the Congress high command, using his AHINDA support base, against any potential leadership change.
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra has predicted a significant political upheaval in the state later this year, coinciding with speculations around potential changes in the chief ministership within the ruling Congress party.
As the state gears up for the government's grand Sadhana Samavesha convention in Mysuru on July 19, Vijayendra claims the event is part of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's strategy to leverage his AHINDA vote base to deter any move by the Congress leadership to replace him.
Amidst the anticipation of an imminent shift in political dynamics, Vijayendra underscored the BJP's role as a content opposition, while highlighting alleged conspiracies led by Siddaramaiah to secure his political position amidst rumored internal power agreements between Congress leaders.
