House Approves Trump's Landmark Budget Cuts Amid Controversy

The House approved President Trump's request to rescind nearly $9 billion in funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid. This historical move, part of the administration's fiscal strategy, met Republican support despite internal disputes, while Democrats warned it might harm U.S. influence globally.

The House gave final approval to President Donald Trump's nearly $9 billion budget rescission early Friday, targeting public broadcasting and foreign aid as Republicans seek to cut perceived excesses. The vote marks the first presidential rescission request passed in decades, highlighting rising fiscal conservatism within GOP ranks.

Despite skepticism from some Republicans about the implications, the bill passed 216-213, proceeding to Trump for his signature. Opponents, primarily Democrats, raised concerns over congressional spending powers being undermined and criticized the bill as lacking bipartisan engagement.

Among the cuts, $1.1 billion was rescinded from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, drawing particular attention from lawmakers with significant rural constituencies. Cuts to foreign aid, deemed damaging to U.S. global standing by critics, sparked fears of geopolitical shifts favoring China.

