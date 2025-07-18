Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee to Join Key INDIA Bloc Meeting Amid Political Tensions

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will participate in an online meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc. This decision comes amid TMC's preparations for the annual Martyrs' Day rally. The meeting aims to discuss India's political scenario ahead of the Monsoon parliamentary session starting Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:14 IST
Abhishek Banerjee to Join Key INDIA Bloc Meeting Amid Political Tensions
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is set to join an online meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc, according to party sources. This decision aligns with the TMC's preparation for its annual Martyrs' Day rally on July 21.

Initially, the Mamata Banerjee-led party intended to skip the meeting scheduled in Delhi but has reversed its decision following the arrangement for an online discussion. The meeting precedes the Monsoon session of Parliament, commencing Monday.

The Martyrs' Day rally commemorates the 1993 tragedy where 13 Congress supporters were killed by Kolkata Police during a protest. The meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will focus on the current political climate in India, marking a significant gathering after a lengthy pause in collective discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025