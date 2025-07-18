Abhishek Banerjee to Join Key INDIA Bloc Meeting Amid Political Tensions

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is set to join an online meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc, according to party sources. This decision aligns with the TMC's preparation for its annual Martyrs' Day rally on July 21.

Initially, the Mamata Banerjee-led party intended to skip the meeting scheduled in Delhi but has reversed its decision following the arrangement for an online discussion. The meeting precedes the Monsoon session of Parliament, commencing Monday.

The Martyrs' Day rally commemorates the 1993 tragedy where 13 Congress supporters were killed by Kolkata Police during a protest. The meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will focus on the current political climate in India, marking a significant gathering after a lengthy pause in collective discussions.

