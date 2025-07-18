NCP Merger with Rival Faction: BJP's Role in Future Talks

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may need to consult the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the prospect of merging with the Sharad Pawar-led faction. This revelation came from senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare on Friday.

Tatkare, who heads the state NCP, dismissed current discussions on this matter, stating the unlikelihood of Maharashtra's NCP factions reuniting. He emphasized that any future merger talks would necessarily include dialogue with the BJP's central leadership.

Despite the open resolution aligning with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tatkare reiterated that discussions have not yet occurred within the core NCP group. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP previously allied with Maharashtra's ruling BJP in July 2023, solidifying its stance within the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)