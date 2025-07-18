High-Stakes Strategy Session: Ministers Gear Up for Parliament's Monsoon Session
Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, strategized for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, focusing on key issues like the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Operation Sindoor. The opposition demands debates, while the government defends its actions, signaling a contentious session ahead.
Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament set for July 21, key Union ministers gathered for a strategic meeting on Thursday, focusing on looming legislative challenges.
With the customary all-party meeting scheduled for Sunday, ministers strategized over the government's stance on contentious issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and Operation Sindoor, amid rising opposition pressure.
While no official details were released, the session signifies the high-stakes discussions expected in Parliament, as opposition parties demand debates on SIR and alleged foreign policy missteps.
