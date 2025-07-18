Modi's Promise of a 'Viksit Bangla': BJP's Vision for West Bengal's Transformation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress for fostering violence and insecurity in West Bengal, hindering investment. Emphasizing issues like biased policing and crimes against women, he claimed the TMC has failed in governance. Modi urged voters to support the BJP for a better future and industrial growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:26 IST
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing critique of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, accusing it of creating a climate of violence and insecurity that has stymied investment opportunities in the state.
While addressing a rally in Durgapur, Modi cited April's communal riots in Murshidabad and rising crimes against women to underscore what he called a serious governance failure under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Modi promised a significant transformation under the BJP's leadership, urging young voters to give his party a chance to create a 'Viksit Bangla'—a dynamic and prosperous West Bengal free from TMC's rule.
