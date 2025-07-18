Modi's Promise of a 'Viksit Bangla': BJP's Vision for West Bengal's Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing critique of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, accusing it of creating a climate of violence and insecurity that has stymied investment opportunities in the state.

While addressing a rally in Durgapur, Modi cited April's communal riots in Murshidabad and rising crimes against women to underscore what he called a serious governance failure under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Modi promised a significant transformation under the BJP's leadership, urging young voters to give his party a chance to create a 'Viksit Bangla'—a dynamic and prosperous West Bengal free from TMC's rule.