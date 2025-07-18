Left Menu

Modi's Call for Change: A New Dawn for Bengal?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the TMC for alleged infiltration and corruption practices, positioning the BJP as a true protector of Bengali pride. He promises a future industrial hub in Bengal post a BJP win, while TMC counters with accusations of lies and mistreatment of Bengalis in BJP-governed states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:07 IST
Modi's Call for Change: A New Dawn for Bengal?
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of prioritizing vote-bank politics over national security by encouraging infiltration. He asserted that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had crossed all limits of appeasement politics.

Addressing a crowd in Durgapur, Modi presented the BJP as the true custodian of Bengali pride and aspirations, pledging a revamped Bengal characterized by prosperity and industrial development. He described the current economic environment under TMC rule as inhospitable for investment and criticized the pervasive corruption allegedly stoked by the TMC.

The TMC responded fiercely to these allegations, accusing Modi of spreading falsehoods out of fear of losing Bengali support. The party argued that Bengalis face hardship in BJP-ruled states and challenged Modi's claims of progress and fairness.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025