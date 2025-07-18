Modi's Call for Change: A New Dawn for Bengal?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of prioritizing vote-bank politics over national security by encouraging infiltration. He asserted that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had crossed all limits of appeasement politics.

Addressing a crowd in Durgapur, Modi presented the BJP as the true custodian of Bengali pride and aspirations, pledging a revamped Bengal characterized by prosperity and industrial development. He described the current economic environment under TMC rule as inhospitable for investment and criticized the pervasive corruption allegedly stoked by the TMC.

The TMC responded fiercely to these allegations, accusing Modi of spreading falsehoods out of fear of losing Bengali support. The party argued that Bengalis face hardship in BJP-ruled states and challenged Modi's claims of progress and fairness.