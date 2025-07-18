Modi's Call for Change: A New Dawn for Bengal?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the TMC for alleged infiltration and corruption practices, positioning the BJP as a true protector of Bengali pride. He promises a future industrial hub in Bengal post a BJP win, while TMC counters with accusations of lies and mistreatment of Bengalis in BJP-governed states.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of prioritizing vote-bank politics over national security by encouraging infiltration. He asserted that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had crossed all limits of appeasement politics.
Addressing a crowd in Durgapur, Modi presented the BJP as the true custodian of Bengali pride and aspirations, pledging a revamped Bengal characterized by prosperity and industrial development. He described the current economic environment under TMC rule as inhospitable for investment and criticized the pervasive corruption allegedly stoked by the TMC.
The TMC responded fiercely to these allegations, accusing Modi of spreading falsehoods out of fear of losing Bengali support. The party argued that Bengalis face hardship in BJP-ruled states and challenged Modi's claims of progress and fairness.
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- TMC
- BJP
- Bengal
- politics
- infiltration
- corruption
- investment
- industrial development
- appeasement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged 'Urban Naxal' Infiltration in Maharashtra's Pandharpur Pilgrimage
Satyendar Jain Faces ED Over DJB Augmentation Corruption Scandal
Bengal BJP not against minorities but opposed to politics of violence and communalism: Newly appointed state president Samik Bhattacharya.
Satyendar Jain's Financial Web: Delhi Sewage Corruption Scandal Unraveled
Assam Cow Scandal: AJP Demands CBI Probe Over Alleged Corruption