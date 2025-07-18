Left Menu

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Threatens School Shutdowns over Mandatory Hindi

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray vowed to close schools in Maharashtra if Hindi is imposed for Classes 1 to 5. This comes after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated plans to include Hindi in state school curricula, despite earlier government withdrawals under pressure from opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena.

Updated: 18-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:11 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has issued a stern warning, stating that his party will 'shut down schools' if Hindi is made mandatory for students from Classes 1 to 5 in Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally at Mira Bhayandar near Mumbai, Thackeray responded to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's insistence on making Hindi a staple in state school education.

While the BJP-led government recently retracted its mandate for compulsory Hindi in primary schools after facing fierce opposition from various organizations and political parties like the MNS and Shiv Sena, Thackeray criticized enforced linguistic policies, reinforcing a message of language freedom.

