Trump Teases 'Big' Trade Announcements Amid Cryptocurrency Bill Signing
President Trump hinted at impending major trade deals while signing a bill on stablecoins. He emphasized tariffs as leverage to negotiate better trade terms. Trump suggested imposing tariffs would prompt countries to engage in more open trade discussions with the U.S.
President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. government is nearing the conclusion of significant trade deals, stirring anticipation in the economic landscape.
During the signing of a bill designed to establish a regulatory framework for U.S.-dollar-pegged cryptocurrency tokens, known as 'stablecoins', Trump highlighted the role of tariffs as a negotiating tool. He noted that imposing a 35% or 40% tariff could prompt foreign nations to reconsider their trade stance with the U.S.
The President suggested this approach could lead to countries opening their markets for more diversified trade engagements with the United States.
