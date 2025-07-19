Left Menu

Trump Teases 'Big' Trade Announcements Amid Cryptocurrency Bill Signing

President Trump hinted at impending major trade deals while signing a bill on stablecoins. He emphasized tariffs as leverage to negotiate better trade terms. Trump suggested imposing tariffs would prompt countries to engage in more open trade discussions with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:36 IST
Trump Teases 'Big' Trade Announcements Amid Cryptocurrency Bill Signing
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. government is nearing the conclusion of significant trade deals, stirring anticipation in the economic landscape.

During the signing of a bill designed to establish a regulatory framework for U.S.-dollar-pegged cryptocurrency tokens, known as 'stablecoins', Trump highlighted the role of tariffs as a negotiating tool. He noted that imposing a 35% or 40% tariff could prompt foreign nations to reconsider their trade stance with the U.S.

The President suggested this approach could lead to countries opening their markets for more diversified trade engagements with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025