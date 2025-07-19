Trump's Bold Claims on India-Pakistan Conflict Stir Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance on the India-Pakistan conflict, claiming to have influenced a ceasefire through trade negotiations. This contentious statement has led to a call from the Indian Congress for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a clear stance in the Indian Parliament.

Trump allegedly stated that potential U.S.-India trade agreements were contingent upon a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The President mentioned the shooting down of jets during these tensions, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted Trump's repetition of the claim that the U.S. halted the war, pushing Modi to address these assertions publicly. While Trump insists on his mediation role, India maintains that the ceasefire resulted from direct military communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)