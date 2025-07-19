Night of Chaos: A Missile Attack Devastates Sumy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russia launched over 30 missiles and 300 drones in an overnight attack. This assault damaged critical infrastructure in Sumy, leading to power cuts affecting several thousand families, according to his statement on Telegram.
In a significant escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russia unleashed an intensive assault involving over 30 missiles and 300 drones overnight.
This coordinated attack severely impacted critical infrastructure in the city of Sumy, leaving several thousand households without power.
The President communicated these developments via an official statement on the Telegram messaging platform.
