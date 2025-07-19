Opposition Unity: Rahul Gandhi Accused of Creating Division

CPI(M) leader John Brittas criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of sowing seeds of division among opposition parties. Brittas's comments responded to Gandhi's remarks in Kerala equating CPI(M) with the RSS, a statement Brittas labeled as "ridiculous" and "preposterous."

Gandhi, while speaking in Kottayam, contended he opposes both the RSS and the CPI(M) ideologically for their indifference to public welfare. Brittas countered, emphasizing the need for opposition unity ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, urging Gandhi to unite secular forces against the BJP.

Brittas recalled the CPI(M)'s support for the Congress in 2004 to prevent the BJP from gaining power and cautioned against repeating past divisions. Despite Gandhi's controversial remarks, Brittas remained optimistic about resolving differences to maintain a united front in Parliament.

