Uddhav Thackeray's Show of Solidarity with Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi visited the residence of party leader Sanjay Raut in a show of support. Thackeray's last visit was in late 2022 during Raut's arrest. Sanjay Raut, a key figure in Shiv Sena, received warm solidarity from Thackeray and his family during the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:55 IST
Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of unity and support, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi, visited the residence of party leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday. The visit marked a significant moment for the party amidst ongoing political challenges.

This visit follows Thackeray's last meeting with Raut's family in late 2022, when the Rajya Sabha member faced arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Back then, Thackeray showed solidarity by interacting with Raut's wife, daughters, mother, and brothers.

Sanjay Raut remains a pivotal figure within Shiv Sena. His brother, Sunil Raut, serves as a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, highlighting the familial ties that strengthen party unity amid recent political turbulence.

