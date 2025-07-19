The Final Curtain for Late-Night TV: The Colbert Cancellation Controversy

The cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' has ignited a firestorm of political controversy, days after Colbert alleged that the network's owner bribed President Donald Trump to facilitate a merger. The show's end, a significant blow to late-night television, has drawn criticism from artists and politicians who suspect foul play.

CBS executives, however, insist the decision was driven by financial constraints rather than Colbert's outspoken political stance. With ad revenues for late-night TV steadily declining amidst a shift towards streaming platforms and social media, the show faced an uphill battle. According to CBS, the decision to drop the show was purely economical.

Further fueling the controversy, the cancellation coincides with Paramount Global's bid for an $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. Critics, including Senator Bernie Sanders and the Writers Guild of America, have called for investigations into potential political influence. Industry insiders express concern over the volatile landscape of late-night TV.