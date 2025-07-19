Left Menu

Syria's President Calls for Ceasefire Commitment Amidst Renewed Clashes

Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa urged Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes to adhere to a ceasefire with Druze-linked militias amid renewed violence. While Israel intervened with airstrikes, al-Sharaa blamed 'armed groups from Sweida' for the unrest. Mediations helped restore calm, though tensions remain fragile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:41 IST
Syria's President Calls for Ceasefire Commitment Amidst Renewed Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa called on Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes to commit to a fragile ceasefire with Druze-linked militias, as violence threatened to disrupt the nation's post-war transition.

Following the resurgence of clashes, Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian forces, before a truce was brokered by American and Arab mediators.

Al-Sharaa emphasized the role of state authority in maintaining security and praised the mediators for their efforts in stabilizing the region.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025