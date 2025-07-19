Syria's President Calls for Ceasefire Commitment Amidst Renewed Clashes
Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa urged Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes to adhere to a ceasefire with Druze-linked militias amid renewed violence. While Israel intervened with airstrikes, al-Sharaa blamed 'armed groups from Sweida' for the unrest. Mediations helped restore calm, though tensions remain fragile.
Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa called on Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes to commit to a fragile ceasefire with Druze-linked militias, as violence threatened to disrupt the nation's post-war transition.
Following the resurgence of clashes, Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian forces, before a truce was brokered by American and Arab mediators.
Al-Sharaa emphasized the role of state authority in maintaining security and praised the mediators for their efforts in stabilizing the region.
