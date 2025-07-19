Syria's President Calls for Ceasefire Commitment Amidst Renewed Clashes

Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa called on Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes to commit to a fragile ceasefire with Druze-linked militias, as violence threatened to disrupt the nation's post-war transition.

Following the resurgence of clashes, Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian forces, before a truce was brokered by American and Arab mediators.

Al-Sharaa emphasized the role of state authority in maintaining security and praised the mediators for their efforts in stabilizing the region.