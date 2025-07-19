Congress' Kharge Accuses Modi of 'Murdering' the Constitution

In a bold address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leveled accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that India's leader is 'murdering' the Constitution. Kharge made these remarks during a significant convention in Karnataka, condemning efforts by the BJP and RSS to modify the nation's foundational legal document.

Asserting that the people would resist attempts to change the Constitution, Kharge urged vigilance to safeguard their rights. He highlighted Modi's ascent to political power as intertwined with the same Constitution he accuses the PM of undermining. Kharge further criticized the PM's focus on international visits while allegedly ignoring domestic crises such as the conflict in Manipur.

Lauding the achievements of the Karnataka Congress government, Kharge contrasted the development efforts spearheaded by CM Siddaramiah with what he deemed mere criticisms and corruption practiced by the BJP. He reaffirmed the Congress party's dedication to democratic principles amidst current economic disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)