Congress' Kharge Accuses Modi of 'Murdering' the Constitution
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Narendra Modi of undermining the Constitution, warning against attempts to alter it by the BJP and RSS. Speaking at a Karnataka convention, Kharge emphasized the Congress party's commitment to democracy and criticized Modi's policies and governance, including alleged favoritism towards business tycoons.
- Country:
- India
In a bold address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leveled accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that India's leader is 'murdering' the Constitution. Kharge made these remarks during a significant convention in Karnataka, condemning efforts by the BJP and RSS to modify the nation's foundational legal document.
Asserting that the people would resist attempts to change the Constitution, Kharge urged vigilance to safeguard their rights. He highlighted Modi's ascent to political power as intertwined with the same Constitution he accuses the PM of undermining. Kharge further criticized the PM's focus on international visits while allegedly ignoring domestic crises such as the conflict in Manipur.
Lauding the achievements of the Karnataka Congress government, Kharge contrasted the development efforts spearheaded by CM Siddaramiah with what he deemed mere criticisms and corruption practiced by the BJP. He reaffirmed the Congress party's dedication to democratic principles amidst current economic disparities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Kharge
- Modi
- Constitution
- India
- Karnataka
- BJP
- RSS
- development
- politics
ALSO READ
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.
Today's India is a land of opportunities: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobago.
India backs Dalai Lama's position on successor, contradicting China
Indian community's journey in Trinidad and Tobago one of courage: PM Modi