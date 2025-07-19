Left Menu

Bengal and Assam Leaders Clash Over Language and Identity Politics

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma engage in a verbal clash over Bengali-speaking people in Assam. Banerjee accuses BJP of 'threatening' Bengalis, while Sarma counters that Assam opposes Muslim infiltration. Both leaders attempt to rally support ahead of elections.

Updated: 19-07-2025 21:11 IST
A fierce exchange erupted between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, centering on the treatment of Bengali-speaking individuals in Assam. Banerjee criticized the BJP-led Assam government for allegedly intimidating these communities, a claim Sarma vehemently denied.

This verbal confrontation marks the latest chapter in the growing political tension between the neighboring states, as Banerjee's TMC amplifies allegations of Bengali harassment in BJP-governed regions—a focal point for the party's campaign targeting next year's West Bengal assembly elections.

Notably, elections are concurrently scheduled in Assam, where the ruling BJP alliance seeks to secure another term, positioning itself as the defender of indigenous Assamese against what it calls unchecked Muslim infiltration. Sarma emphasized his government's focus on preserving Assam's heritage, countering accusations of divisive tactics.

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

