Bengal and Assam Leaders Clash Over Language and Identity Politics
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma engage in a verbal clash over Bengali-speaking people in Assam. Banerjee accuses BJP of 'threatening' Bengalis, while Sarma counters that Assam opposes Muslim infiltration. Both leaders attempt to rally support ahead of elections.
- Country:
- India
A fierce exchange erupted between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, centering on the treatment of Bengali-speaking individuals in Assam. Banerjee criticized the BJP-led Assam government for allegedly intimidating these communities, a claim Sarma vehemently denied.
This verbal confrontation marks the latest chapter in the growing political tension between the neighboring states, as Banerjee's TMC amplifies allegations of Bengali harassment in BJP-governed regions—a focal point for the party's campaign targeting next year's West Bengal assembly elections.
Notably, elections are concurrently scheduled in Assam, where the ruling BJP alliance seeks to secure another term, positioning itself as the defender of indigenous Assamese against what it calls unchecked Muslim infiltration. Sarma emphasized his government's focus on preserving Assam's heritage, countering accusations of divisive tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha official assault case: BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan surrenders, gets arrested
"Rajiv Gandhi acted as 'middleman' in a fighter jet deal," alleges BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, citing WikiLeaks report
"Befitting reply to Pak terrorists": BJP's Shagun Parihar on Amarnath Yatra after Pahalgam attack
BJP leader Siroya accuses Siddaramaiah of spreading fake news on Covid-19 vaccines
BJP legislator says banned gutka easily accessible in Maharashtra, slams FDA