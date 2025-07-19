Bengal and Assam Leaders Clash Over Language and Identity Politics

A fierce exchange erupted between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, centering on the treatment of Bengali-speaking individuals in Assam. Banerjee criticized the BJP-led Assam government for allegedly intimidating these communities, a claim Sarma vehemently denied.

This verbal confrontation marks the latest chapter in the growing political tension between the neighboring states, as Banerjee's TMC amplifies allegations of Bengali harassment in BJP-governed regions—a focal point for the party's campaign targeting next year's West Bengal assembly elections.

Notably, elections are concurrently scheduled in Assam, where the ruling BJP alliance seeks to secure another term, positioning itself as the defender of indigenous Assamese against what it calls unchecked Muslim infiltration. Sarma emphasized his government's focus on preserving Assam's heritage, countering accusations of divisive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)