Left Menu

Amit Malviya's Outburst: Accusations Against Rahul Gandhi

The BJP IT head, Amit Malviya, criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of siding with Pakistan over India following US President Trump's comments on an India-Pakistan conflict. Malviya questioned Rahul’s loyalty, labeling his concerns as 'traitor's mindset' and asserting Congress's growing anti-India reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:25 IST
Amit Malviya's Outburst: Accusations Against Rahul Gandhi
Amit Malviya
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT department, launched a scathing attack on Congress's Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of possessing a 'traitor's mindset'. The heated remarks came after Gandhi demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify a statement by US President Donald Trump regarding the India-Pakistan military conflict.

At a White House dinner, Trump had remarked on 'five jets being shot down' during the conflict in May, attributing the ceasefire to his intervention. Gandhi responded by urging Modi to clarify these comments, insisting on the public's right to truth.

Reacting, Malviya questioned Gandhi's intentions, suggesting his empathy lay with Pakistan rather than India. He challenged Gandhi's allegiance, accusing the Congress party of making anti-India sentiments a hallmark of their identity. This marks another escalation in the political tensions between BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025