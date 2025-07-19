Amit Malviya's Outburst: Accusations Against Rahul Gandhi

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT department, launched a scathing attack on Congress's Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of possessing a 'traitor's mindset'. The heated remarks came after Gandhi demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify a statement by US President Donald Trump regarding the India-Pakistan military conflict.

At a White House dinner, Trump had remarked on 'five jets being shot down' during the conflict in May, attributing the ceasefire to his intervention. Gandhi responded by urging Modi to clarify these comments, insisting on the public's right to truth.

Reacting, Malviya questioned Gandhi's intentions, suggesting his empathy lay with Pakistan rather than India. He challenged Gandhi's allegiance, accusing the Congress party of making anti-India sentiments a hallmark of their identity. This marks another escalation in the political tensions between BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)