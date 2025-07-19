Left Menu

Opposition Alliance Preps for Monsoon Session Showdown

The INDIA bloc, comprising 24 opposition parties, plans to challenge government on various issues during the Parliament's Monsoon session starting July 21. Concerns include the Pahalgam attack, alleged voting rights threats in Bihar, and foreign policy failures. A focus lies on unity as they push for government accountability.

  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the Parliament's Monsoon session beginning July 21, the INDIA bloc—an alliance of 24 opposition parties—has vowed to confront the government on several pressing issues. The bloc is particularly focused on the perceived lack of justice in the Pahalgam attack, threats to electoral rights in Bihar, and foreign policy missteps.

During a strategic online meeting, opposition leaders critiqued the government's silence on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. They also raised alarms over the special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral rolls, which they allege jeopardizes voting rights, labelling it as an 'undeclared Emergency'.

The bloc emphasized the importance of parliamentary attendance by the prime minister and expressed intent to ensure the government addresses these issues on the House floor. The meeting's participants included prominent figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, reflecting a unified front against the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

