Trump's Tariff Threat: The Battle Against BRICS
President Donald Trump has threatened 10% tariffs on BRICS members—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—for attempting to challenge the dollar's dominance. The BRICS nations criticized the unilateral tariff as inconsistent with WTO rules. Amid ongoing US-India trade talks, Trump emphasized defending the dollar's global reserve currency status.
In a bold move, President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 10% tariffs on the BRICS member nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This action follows their alleged efforts to undermine the dominance of the US dollar.
Trump's statement marks his second warning in just ten days aimed at the BRICS countries. He accused the bloc of attempting to destabilize global currency standards and vowed to protect the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency.
Meanwhile, as US-India negotiations reach their fifth round in Washington, both nations are closing in on a bilateral trade agreement. This development comes amid Trump's tariff impositions on multiple countries, including a 26% tariff on India.
