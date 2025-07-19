Bihar's Intensive Voter List Revision: A Race Against Time

In a substantial exercise aimed at ensuring comprehensive voter registration in Bihar, the Election Commission has identified significant challenges, including 42 lakh electors not found at their registered addresses and over 7.50 lakh listed in multiple locations.

The ongoing intensive revision covers 95.92% of the state's nearly 7.90 crore electors, with six days remaining to complete the task.

Booth-level officers continue their efforts with multiple rounds of house visits, striving to include the remaining 32 lakh electors in the draft electoral roll set for an August release.

(With inputs from agencies.)