Bihar's Intensive Voter List Revision: A Race Against Time

The Election Commission is working rigorously to ensure that all eligible electors in Bihar are included in the electoral roll. Nearly 42 lakh electors were not found at their addresses, and over 7.50 lakh were enrolled at multiple locations. Efforts continue with just six days left for form submissions.

Bihar's Intensive Voter List Revision: A Race Against Time
In a substantial exercise aimed at ensuring comprehensive voter registration in Bihar, the Election Commission has identified significant challenges, including 42 lakh electors not found at their registered addresses and over 7.50 lakh listed in multiple locations.

The ongoing intensive revision covers 95.92% of the state's nearly 7.90 crore electors, with six days remaining to complete the task.

Booth-level officers continue their efforts with multiple rounds of house visits, striving to include the remaining 32 lakh electors in the draft electoral roll set for an August release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

