Ukraine Calls for Renewed Peace Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Kyiv has proposed another round of peace talks with Moscow, aiming to accelerate negotiations and work towards a ceasefire. In his address, he emphasized the urgency of the situation and the need to restore peace between the two nations.
In a bid to quell the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that Kyiv has extended an offer to Moscow for another round of peace talks scheduled for next week.
During his evening address to the nation, President Zelenskiy highlighted the necessity for accelerating the pace of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
He stressed the importance of taking every possible measure to secure a ceasefire, which could pave the way to restoring peace and stability in the region.
