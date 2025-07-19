Ukraine Calls for Renewed Peace Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a bid to quell the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that Kyiv has extended an offer to Moscow for another round of peace talks scheduled for next week.

During his evening address to the nation, President Zelenskiy highlighted the necessity for accelerating the pace of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

He stressed the importance of taking every possible measure to secure a ceasefire, which could pave the way to restoring peace and stability in the region.

