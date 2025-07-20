Opposition Raises Critical Issues Ahead of Parliamentary Monsoon Session
An all-party meeting was convened by the government as a prelude to the Monsoon session of Parliament. Key opposition concerns included issues like alleged voter roll manipulation in Bihar and President Trump's ceasefire claim between India and Pakistan. The government sought cooperation for smooth proceedings.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of the Monsoon session of Parliament, an all-party meeting was convened on Sunday, highlighting opposition concerns. These included the alleged voter roll manipulation in Bihar and US President Trump's claimed intervention in India-Pakistan hostilities.
The government urged opposition parties to collaborate for a frictionless session of the House. AAP's Sanjay Singh voiced the alleged 'poll scam' around Bihar's voter roll revisions and questioned Trump's ceasefire assertions.
Key political figures, including J P Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, and representatives from the Congress and NCP, were present. The opposition's INDIA bloc is focused on Lok Sabha elections, yet parties like AAP intend to contest assembly polls independently.
