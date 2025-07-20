Kejriwal Meets VP Ahead of Monsoon Session
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and former Delhi chief minister, met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday. Sanjay Singh, floor leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha, accompanied him. The meeting took place just before the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament.
In a crucial political meeting, former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday.
This gathering was significant, as it happened on the eve of the much-anticipated Monsoon session of Parliament.
The discussion was bolstered by the presence of Sanjay Singh, AAP's floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the party's strategic planning before the legislative session.
