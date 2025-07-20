Bihar Employment Fair: A Beacon of Change Amidst Unemployment Crisis
The Indian Youth Congress hosted a mega employment fair in Patna, Bihar, drawing thousands and highlighting the dire unemployment situation. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP's governance, promising change with job opportunities and youth empowerment as assembly elections approach.
- Country:
- India
A massive job fair organized by the Indian Youth Congress in Patna has spotlighted the severe unemployment crisis in Bihar. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP and its allies of driving the state's youth into joblessness, claiming that this marks the 'beginning of change.'
Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the youth of Bihar are tired of empty speeches and demand employment opportunities. The fair, attended by over 48,000 registered youths, provided on-the-spot job offers to more than 7,000 individuals, showcasing a proactive step towards addressing the employment concern.
The Congress party is leveraging this momentum as it aims for a political shift in the upcoming assembly elections, criticizing the BJP-JDU alliance's record and pledging to end migration by ensuring local job availability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
