Left Menu

Bihar Employment Fair: A Beacon of Change Amidst Unemployment Crisis

The Indian Youth Congress hosted a mega employment fair in Patna, Bihar, drawing thousands and highlighting the dire unemployment situation. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP's governance, promising change with job opportunities and youth empowerment as assembly elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:32 IST
Bihar Employment Fair: A Beacon of Change Amidst Unemployment Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive job fair organized by the Indian Youth Congress in Patna has spotlighted the severe unemployment crisis in Bihar. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP and its allies of driving the state's youth into joblessness, claiming that this marks the 'beginning of change.'

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the youth of Bihar are tired of empty speeches and demand employment opportunities. The fair, attended by over 48,000 registered youths, provided on-the-spot job offers to more than 7,000 individuals, showcasing a proactive step towards addressing the employment concern.

The Congress party is leveraging this momentum as it aims for a political shift in the upcoming assembly elections, criticizing the BJP-JDU alliance's record and pledging to end migration by ensuring local job availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025