Putin and Larijani Discuss Middle East and Nuclear Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin convened with Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Sunday. The meeting, as reported by the RIA news agency and corroborated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, focused on the escalating tensions in the Middle East and Iran's nuclear programme.

Kremlin spokesperson Peskov noted that President Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to achieving regional stability and emphasized the pursuit of political solutions to the issues surrounding Iran's nuclear activities.

The dialogue signifies ongoing diplomatic efforts between Russia and Iran amid a backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions in the region.