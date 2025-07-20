Trump Pledges Aid for Stranded Afghans

In a recent announcement, former President Donald Trump has committed to supporting Afghans detained in the United Arab Emirates, a predicament that arose following the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan. Trump's commitment marks a notable shift from his previous hardline immigration policies, which included suspending refugee resettlement early in his administration.

The UAE, a significant U.S. security ally, agreed in 2021 to shelter thousands of Afghans evacuated from Kabul. These developments unfolded during the final stages of the U.S. withdrawal, which saw the Taliban supplanting the U.S.-backed government. Subsequently, after a request from the United States, Canada pledged in 2022 to resettle approximately 1,000 of these Afghans. The current status of many others in the region remains uncertain.

Since assuming office, President Joe Biden's administration has facilitated the relocation of nearly 200,000 Afghans to the United States. These individuals include family members of Afghan-Americans serving in the U.S. military, children being reunified with their parents, relatives of previously admitted Afghans, and countless of those who assisted the U.S. government during its two-decade military presence in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)