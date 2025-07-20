Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Marathi Cause Amid Political Contours

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray advocates uniting with his cousin, MNS leader Raj Thackeray, to champion Marathi language and people. He underscores the significance of local decisions in alliance politics, reacting to Congress's stance. Uddhav also comments on BJP's prospective leadership succession plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:54 IST
In a bid to advocate for the Marathi language and its people, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has voiced the importance of joining forces with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president, Raj Thackeray. The move comes as elections for various local and civic bodies approach in Maharashtra.

Speaking in an interview with Saamana's executive editor and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray highlighted the Congress's opinion on making decisions at the local level regarding alliances. As a key member of the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Uddhav affirmed each party's autonomy in civic body elections.

During his address, he reflected on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) internal matters concerning leadership succession following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about stepping aside after a certain age, pointing out it as an insight into possible future changes within the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

